SHTA and Amstel Bright launch 2026 Calendar Photo Contest | THE DAILY HERALD

2024 winning picture from Husam Elm Aswad.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA), in partnership with Amstel Bright by Divico Distributors, has officially launched its annual Calendar Photo Contest in preparation for the 2026 edition of its popular Events Calendar. The contest is now open to submissions and will run until September 1, 2025.

The initiative, which serves as a platform for both local and visiting photographers, offers the chance to showcase original images of Sint Maarten’s landscapes, cultural scenes, and artistic expressions. Selected photos will feature in the 2026 SHTA Events Calendar, a widely circulated publication viewed more than 60,000 times annually through both print and digital channels.

Participation is open to residents and visitors alike. Over the years, the contest has drawn talent from across the globe. Previous winners include American Richard Santaga, who captured a dramatic image of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta in 2022; local photographer Mara Bailey, whose 2023 winning image depicted a group of men playing dominoes in front of a mural celebrating local dialect; and 2024’s winner, Husam El Aswad from the Netherlands, who juxtaposed the past and present by framing a modern cruise ship through the historic window of Fort Amsterdam.

Last year’s competition drew 34 entries, with organizers noting a marked improvement in artistic quality compared to previous years—a standard SHTA hopes to sustain in this year’s contest.

In keeping with tradition, a local hotel will sponsor the grand prize. This year’s winner will enjoy a weekend stay at Seaview Beach Hotel on the Philipsburg Boardwalk, including a Saturday experience in one of the property’s luxury cabanas, along with a complimentary welcome bucket of Amstel Bright beers.

Entrants may submit up to three high-resolution photographs that reflect the island’s charm, through natural landscapes, cultural symbolism, or artistic elements. Submissions should be suitable for print and must be emailed to events@shta.com

The 2026 Calendar jury will include representatives from Amstel Bright by Divico Distributors, AMA Jewellers, Grant Thornton, Telem and a special appearance from the “Cultural Icon” featured in the 2025 edition—fashion designer Zillah Duzon-Hazel. The National Institute of Arts (NIA), recently announced as the Cultural Icon for 2026, will also contribute to the selection process.

The annual SHTA Events Calendar is widely distributed across the island and to international travel and business partners. In addition to thousands of printed copies, the calendar attracts tens of thousands of online views and is prominently featured in SHTA’s hotel in-room magazine, “Visit St. Maarten/St. Martin”.

The 2026 edition will mark two significant milestones: the 10th year of the calendar and SHTA’s 55th anniversary. As a result, the number of printed editions will be the highest to date.

In addition to the photo contest, SHTA invites companies, non-profit organizations, and government entities to submit event dates for inclusion in the 2026 Calendar by October 10, 2025. Interested parties, as well as island residents wishing to reserve a free copy of the calendar, can contact events@shta.com



Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shta-and-amstel-bright-launch-2026-calendar-photo-contest