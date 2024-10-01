SHTA and NESC host pre-event mixer ahead of National Job Fair | THE DAILY HERALD

Pictured in the back Minister of Public Health, Social Affairs and Labour VSA Veronica Jansen-Webster and Peggy Ann Dros, with front centre Natasha Richardson of NESC and SHTA representative Lea Rojas.

COLE BAY–In a lively pre-event held at SXM Brewery on September 30, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) and the National Employment Service Center (NESC) officially kicked off the countdown to the October 2 National Job Fair.

The upcoming fair is set to connect job seekers with employers offering a variety of career opportunities across different industries.

The mixer provided a platform for networking among businesses and allowed NESC to share updates with employers participating in the job fair. The festive event, supported by SXM Brewery and Simpson Bay Beach Club’s D’s Beach Bar, featured a buffet of food and drinks, adding to the relaxed atmosphere.

SHTA has played a pivotal role in supporting the National Job Fair by encouraging participation from its members, who represent a significant portion of the island’s workforce. Through weekly newsletters, meetings, and direct outreach, the association has actively promoted the event. Additionally, key partners like TelEm, D’s Beach Bar, and SXM Brewery have lent their support to ensure the success of the fair.

Natasha Richardson of NESC expressed her gratitude, stating, “We are thankful for the support and enthusiasm from last night’s event. It reflects the commitment of the private sector to help connect St. Maarten’s job seekers with meaningful employment. We’re excited to continue this public-private collaboration at the fair tomorrow.”

The National Job Fair, taking place on October 2nd, will feature numerous companies and organizations ready to discuss their vacancies and meet prospective employees. Job seekers are encouraged to attend to explore a wide range of career paths and employment opportunities.

For more information about the National Job Fair, job seekers can contact the National Employment Services Center (NESC) through their NESC Connect WhatsApp service at +1 721 523 6390 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. Additionally, updates on job opportunities and event details can be found on NESC’s social media platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram (@NESCSXm).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shta-and-nesc-host-pre-event-mixer-ahead-of-national-job-fair