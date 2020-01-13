SHTA, Carib Beer launch their 2020 Event Calendar | THE DAILY HERALD

SHTA Event Calendar

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) in cooperation with Carib Beer released its 2020 national event calendar on Friday, January 10.

The yearly calendar gives businesses and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) an opportunity to share their events with a wide audience of residents and tourists. This edition officially opens SHTA’s 50th anniversary year.

SHTA’s traditional calendar campaign is set to start today, spreading the calendar to SHTA members and other interested individuals. As has been the case with the last Event Calendars, the artwork was designed by local artist Loic Bryan. The calendar is spread in A0 format as well as a foldout in VISIT Magazine, present in St. Maarten hotel rooms.

An overview of events is digitally available on

SHTA.com/Events and on SHTA’s and influencer Facebook channels. Both digital and physical editions of the calendar have been actively distributed and reprinted by representatives in the United States and Europe.

The calendar’s newest addition is highlighting a St. Maarten cultural icon on the calendar’s header. A picture of Clara Reyes performing jazz will kick this tradition off on the 2020 Event Calendar Edition. Reyes has garnered various awards during her long career in culture, leading her to Aruba, Curaçao, Jamaica and South Africa. She was decorated for her efforts by Queen Beatrix and holds a Master’s degree in Dance and Choreography.

“I dedicate this to the many cultural icons I work with, as culture is only made and kept by many people together. I am grateful and want to thank everyone for the honour of being the first person to start off this tradition, and I look forward to seeing it continue,” Reyes commented on being the first cultural icon to head the calendar.

Another feature making this calendar special is the fact that it officially opens SHTA’s 50th anniversary year. During the year, various events will celebrate the association reaching half a century.

SHTA is grateful for Carib Beer’s cooperation on this special anniversary edition, and for the support of the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau and l’Office de Tourisme de Saint-Martin.

Anyone interested in having a calendar for personal use, or having an event they would like to post in next year’s edition, can contact +1 (721) 542-0108 or

events@SHTA.com

