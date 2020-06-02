SHTA gauges visitor return in new survey | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) is seeking to identify the most important features that will motivate visitors to return to the country, given the new reality facing the world, in a new survey.

In the introduction of the survey, SHTA says St. Maarten/St. Martin minimised the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak by swiftly going into a full lockdown and is now preparing to open to receive visitors, making use of worldwide accepted standards in hospitality.

“We also want to make sure that we do everything possible to ensure everyone’s health and comfort while the world navigates through the COVID-19 reality,” SHTA said, noting that the survey will help St. Maarten immensely to meet and exceed the expectations of visitors on their next visit.

In the survey, SHTA seeks answers to questions such as whether persons are planning to visit St. Maarten again; when the visitor anticipates returning to the country; when visiting, what type of accommodation are they most likely to book; and when visiting St. Maarten what type of transportation they are most likely to book.

Respondents are also asked to rate the type of dining options that they are most likely to use while in St. Maarten; rate what type of activities they are most likely to participate in and how willing they will be to participate in destination and accommodation.

Respondents were also asked to share some recommendations that they have that will assist St. Maarten in making their next trip even more enjoyable. The survey has 13 questions and can be accessed via the following link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/FGMF86Z.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shta-gauges-visitor-return-in-new-survey