SHTA hands over 2024 Calendar to Ruby Bute, now publicly available | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) presented the 2024 edition of its annual Events Calendar to renowned island artist Ruby Bute, designating her as the St. Maarten/St. Martin icon of the year.

SHTA said the calendar showcases a vibrant array of events and activities throughout the year, capturing the essence of the island's cultural richness.

Thousands of calendars have been distributed to SHTA members, partners, interested citizens, visitors, and organisations throughout January. An additional 25,000 copies will be made available in a fold-out format in SHTA’s VISIT in-room hotel magazine, extending the reach to a broader audience.

Bute, honoured as the St. Maarten Cultural Icon in September 2023, expressed her delight with the calendar after a fall 2023 photo-shoot. “I am happy with the results and honoured to be selected as this year’s icon. This gives me great pleasure to live and to continue serving my island and showcasing St. Maarten’s culture to the world,” she was quoted as saying in an SHTA press release on Thursday.

Born in Aruba to parents from St. Maarten, Ruby Bute has emerged as one of the island's leading painters, a celebrated poet, and art teacher. She received decoration from Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands in 2005. Bute’s “Silk Cotton Grove Art Gallery” at her Friars Bay home attracts numerous visitors each year.

International Liquors and Tobacco Trading NV (ILTT) serves as the main supporter of the St. Maarten/St. Martin Event Calendar, promoting vibrancy and unity. ILTT Commercial Manager Roel Kokkelmans expressed the company's commitment, saying, “As fervent supporters of community spirit, this year, we are showcasing some of our top-tier cocktails, including the Casa Amigos Margarita, Johnny Walker’s ‘Johnny and Ginger’ and the Ketel One Espresso Martini."

Residents, visitors, events, and charitable causes can request the SHTA Event Calendar at its offices. St. Maarten residents can collect a free personal printed version via

, while digital versions can be downloaded at

shta.com/events.

SHTA thanked the more than 70 St. Maarten organisations contributing to the 2024 edition, as well as the support of ILTT, Amsterdam, Grant Thornton, TelEm Group, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and l’Office de Tourisme de Saint Martin, for making the 2024 Event Calendar possible.

SHTA also credited creative artist Loic Bryan, his team of Artistic Drive, and various other St. Maarten/St. Martin entities for their visual support showcasing the beauty of the island.

SHTA encourages the submission of dates for 2025 events at

.

Dedicated to promoting sustainable economic development, SHTA strives to bring quality to all aspects of life in St. Maarten in collaboration with social partners, creating a fair marketplace. For more information, contact the SHTA office at 542-0108 or visit

www.shta.com.

