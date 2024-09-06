SHTA launches annual calendar photo contest | THE DAILY HERALD

The 2024 winning picture.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) on Thursday launched its annual calendar photo contest.

SHTA said it wants to offer a platform for aspiring local and visiting photographers. The competition will last for one month, starting today, September 6, and ending October 2. Entries submitted after this period will not be eligible. The participating pictures should contain landscapes, cultural symbols or art.

SHTA’s 2024 Events Calendar featured a picture by last year’s contest winner Mara Bailey of two St. Maarten seniors playing chess in front of a wall painting in the Down Street area. The winning picture was chosen out of 15 contestants and provided Bailey a weekend’s stay at Azure Hotel and Art Studio in Simpson Bay. The 2023 edition of the contest was won by Richard Santaga, who submitted pictures of Heineken Regatta sailing ships in full sail.

Like the previous years, editions of the calendar are actively spread on the island of St. Maarten/St. Martin and to travel partners abroad. Not only thousands of hard copy calendars are distributed, but the calendar is also highlighted on online channels. The calendar is also featured folded in SHTA’s in- room hotel magazine Visit St. Maarten/St. Martin.

SHTA said the project has become a recognisable visual sight in St. Maarten/St. Martin and beyond since 2016, with its distinctive logo. The “Lego Block Look’’ logo was designed by local artist Loic Bryan. Often, the calendar is used by foreign representatives, influencers and Caribbean organisations to promote the island of St. Maarten/St. Martin’s liveliness and diversity.

Participants can send their pictures to

. A maximum of three photos are allowed to be submitted per participant. The pictures should be in high resolution making them fit for print. A winner will be announced by SHTA in the first weeks of October.

The association calls on companies, NGOs and government entities planning events to submit their dates for the calendar to

before November 1. Residents can reserve free copies via the same email address.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shta-launches-annual-calendar-photo-contest