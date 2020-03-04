SHTA mourns passing of ‘pioneer’ Martin Vlietman | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) said it was with sadness that it learnt of the passing of Martin Vlietman (1935-2020) in Curaçao.

SHTA said in a press statement that Vlietman had been a pioneer of St. Maarten tourism over multiple decades. It was Vlietman who introduced the timeshare concept in St. Maarten. He was responsible for the development of Atrium Resort, Pelican Resort (now Simpson Bay Resort and Marina), Flamingo and Royal Palm Resorts, providing thousands of jobs in St. Maarten.

Vlietman was a long-standing and involved member of SHTA.

“The SHTA wishes his family strength in these difficult times and will remember Mr. Vlietman as a visionary icon without whom the St. Maarten tourism industry would not have developed as it has today,” the association said in its statement

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shta-mourns-passing-of-pioneer-martin-vlietman