SHTA opens Robert Dubourcq Training and Meeting Room | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) officially opened its “Robert Dubourcq Training and Meeting Room” on August 4 with a ceremony remembering its late founder Robert “Bob” Dubourcq, current president and former presidents, board members, directors and employees.

The room, dedicated to Dubourcq’s memory, is intended for trainings, group meetings and third-party working opportunities for SHTA members and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

With the unveiling, Dubourcq’s three children Barbara, Marten and Victoria ceremoniously opened the new room. Amongst those present were nine members of the Dubourcq family, both from St. Maarten and abroad, former SHTA presidents, former board members, SHTA members, Rotary representatives and association personnel with whom Dubourcq worked.

Dubourcq was one of the founders of the SHTA in 1970. He was a board member of the association throughout well over half of its existence and presided over the highest body of the association twice for many years consecutively. After his retirement, he continued serving the association as Executive Director until July 1, 2013.

Dubourcq won the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Hotelier of the Year Award in 2004 as well as the SHTA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. He founded the “SHTA Dollar A Day Program” in 2002, supporting other NGOs and destination projects.

As one of the first hoteliers in the 1970s, Dubourcq led the Little Bay, Great Bay, Belair and Caravanserai Resorts and was instrumental in the further development of St. Maarten’s tourism product. Apart from his involvement in business, Dubourcq was a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary St. Maarten.

“In the spirit of societal involvement, with which Robert helped build the key asset of the tourism industry, its human resources, SHTA found it befitting to name the new room in his legacy. In the run-up to the dedication, the room has already been used by NGOs and SHTA members, as well as the association for masterclasses varying from marketing to labour laws to marketing and the recent job courses in conjunction with NESC and R4CR,” SHTA said in a press release.

“What many remember of Robert was his societal engagement, from the soirees at Little Bay to his involvement in SHTA, Rotary, the Dollar a Day fund and more. His always charming smile that brought many together. In addition, he was a mentor for many, including myself,” stated SHTA board member, former colleague and friend Keith Graham. “It is therefore that we find it befitting to dedicate a room meant for personal and societal growth in his name. Remembering Robert will never be enough, but it’s a start.”

Via a digitally shared speech on behalf of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) former director Frank Comito recognised Dubourcq’s efforts from a Caribbean perspective. “Today, tourism in the Caribbean stands on the shoulders of the mind and spirit of a handful of legends, Bob being one of them. He fully understood the power of the Caribbean people, the tourism product and the importance of working together as an in industry in associations.”

Former SHTA presidents Lisa Euton and Emil Lee sent in contributions remembering their former fellow board member and friend from abroad.

On behalf of the family, son Marten spoke a closing word of gratitude. “Throughout his career, my father was passionate about doing the best for the island. We thank the SHTA for putting this together and dedicating this training room in his name,” Marten said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shta-opens-robert-dubourcq-training-and-meeting-room