SHTA, STB join forces for St. Maarten Flavors | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) will continue its partnership with the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB) for the 2024 edition of St. Maarten Flavors during the month of November.

SHTA said the collaboration aims to position St. Maarten as the ultimate culinary destination in the Caribbean, celebrating the island’s rich cultural heritage through food.

This year, STB will support the event with an enhanced focus on branding, content creation and storytelling, sharing the backstory behind St. Maarten’s reputation as the “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean”. The event will showcase the island’s vibrant food scene, which is shaped by centuries of cultural diversity, history and tradition, SHTA said.

“The partnership seeks to delve into the rich culinary heritage of St. Maarten. From uncovering the oldest restaurants on the island to sharing the personal stories of long-standing chefs, St. Maarten Flavors will connect the island’s cuisine with its rich cultural history,” SHTA said in a press release.

This year, the event will bring to life the personal journeys of St. Maarten’s culinary talents and explore how heritage and inspiration have shaped the island’s exceptional cuisine.

“St. Maarten’s culinary scene is a beautiful fusion of global flavours and island traditions,” said St. Maarten Tourist Bureau Director May-Ling Chun. “We want to tell the stories of our chefs and celebrate the cultural influences that make our food so unique. Through this partnership, we aim to showcase not just the flavours, but the heart behind each dish.”

To ensure St. Maarten Flavors reaches a global audience, the partnership will launch a media campaign prior to and during the event that runs November 1-30. Locally-produced promotional videos will feature St. Maarten icons Clara Reyes and King Beau Beau, while a dynamic mix of media will promote the event.

Influencers, digital content creators and leading publications will also shine a spotlight on St. Maarten Flavors. Confirmed collaborators include Pretty Girls Eat Too, Foodies, Culinary Ambiance,and Noovo Moi, alongside lifestyle media such as Flaire, Grazia, Reistopia, Meer Magazine and Beau Monde. Prominent content creators such as Yashyanthi and The Curious Creature will be joining the event, ensuring that every culinary moment is captured and shared with audiences worldwide, according to the release.

“We’re thrilled to bring on such a diverse and talented group of influencers and media partners to help tell the story of St. Maarten Flavors,” said SHTA. “This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever, with exciting activations from cocktail masterclasses to beer tastings, and, of course, a true taste of St. Maarten’s diverse culinary offerings at prix fixed menus.”

Visitors and influencers attending St. Maarten Flavors will have the opportunity to savour the island’s culinary delights while participating in activities such as cocktail masterclasses and beer tastings. The event will also showcase the beauty of St. Maarten, with activities and visits to iconic spots around the island.

St. Maarten Flavors is an annual culinary event in November. For more information and to participate in social media campaigns, visit

stmaartenflavors.com

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shta-stb-join-forces-for-st-maarten-flavors