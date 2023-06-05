SHTA ‘VISIT Magazine’ to run ‘USA Today’ campaign | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) hotel magazine “VISIT St. Maarten/St. Martin” has made an agreement with “USA Today” to run a month-long “Time to Visit St. Maarten” campaign. In photo: The St. Maarten “USA Today” ad.



PHILIPSBURG–In order to increase attention for destination St. Maarten over the upcoming summer, St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) hotel magazine VISIT St. Maarten/St. Martin has made an agreement with USA Today to run a month-long “Time to Visit St. Maarten” campaign.

Half page ads highlighting the destination and enticing visitors to the island over the summer will run every week over the upcoming month, SHTA and VISIT publisher NorthSouthNet (NSN) announced. The campaign is in line with many of SHTA’s efforts to improve summer occupancy, which traditionally has been lower compared to winter.

The campaign will run throughout the upcoming month in four consecutive travel sections of the three top-tier US newspapers. The campaign ad will be published in all the newspaper editions from the West Coast to the East Coast of the United States.

NSN Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Garry Duell is enthusiastic about the cooperation with USA Today: “Summer still leaves room for improvement for the destination. Showing St. Maarten is a year-round destination is a key message SHTA and NSN want to get across. VISIT St. Maarten/St. Martin is NSN’s flagship magazine, and we are elated to have an opportunity to use our network in US media to support both the destination and SHTA membership by means of this campaign.”

SHTA Executive Director Wyb Meijer added “We hope this investment in marketing the destination will aid in generating immediate business for the summer and beyond.”

SHTA said it is dedicated to bringing quality to all aspects of life in St. Maarten by promoting sustainable economic development for its members in cooperation with the social partners and the creation of a fair marketplace.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/shta-visit-magazine-to-run-usa-today-campaign