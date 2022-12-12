Shujah Reiph receives 2022 Spot Light Award | THE DAILY HERALD

Shujah Reiph (St. Martin Book Fair/I. Hodge photo)

MARIGOT–Cultural activist Shujah Reiph received the 2022 Spot Light Award from The Angel Alliance in South Carolina, USA, on Saturday, December 10, said Conscious Lyrics Foundation (CLF).

The annual award focuses on “recognising and honouring the angels in our community,” said the organisers. The award ceremony itself is recognised in Charleston, South Carolina, as one of the city’s “most prestigious annual events,” said Mayor John J. Tecklenburg. The black tie/red carpet affair was held at North Charleston Coliseum Performance Hall.

Reiph was honoured for his over 30 years of uninterrupted cultural and educational events-organising in Dutch St. Maarten and French St. Martin.

The annual Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. Lecture, founding St. Martin Book Fair in 2003, and producing Conscious Lyrics, a weekly radio magazine since 1992, were some of the community and island-wide activities and programmes attributed to Reiph’s leadership and service, said CLF board member Aisha-Jamila Mussington.

The 18 awardees of this year’s Spot Light Award are “examples of how individuals, – servant leaders/angels – who work tirelessly to help others in their communities, truly make a tremendous positive difference,” said The Angel Alliance.

Mussington travelled to Charleston to receive the Spot Light Award on behalf of Reiph.

Reiph, who is also president of CLF, was unable to attend the presentation ceremony due to a family emergency.

