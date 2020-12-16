Signature drive | THE DAILY HERALD

Curaçao’s “Plataforma di Pueblo” marked the 66th anniversary of the Kingdom Charter granting the former Netherlands Antilles autonomy on December 15 with a signature drive against how the Dutch government is treating St. Maarten in negotiations for coronavirus COVID-19-related liquidity support. The cooperative body of various local social organisations says The Hague’s s attitude amounts to blackmail. This petition will be sent to the United Nations (UN), said spokesperson Marlon Regales.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/signature-drive