Significant leak repair causes road closure on Concordia Road | THE DAILY HERALD

Work being carried out on Concordia Road.

ST. EUSTATIUS–On Monday, July 6, Statia Utility Company STUCO NV stated that the technicians discovered a significant leak on Concordia Road. To limit the digging and trenching during Carnival season, the repairs are being carried out as quickly as possible, starting on July 6, and are expected to be completed on July 11, just in time for Statia Carnival which launches on July 15. Ernest van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den affectionately called the Carnival village is located on Concordia road.

During the repair period, Concordia Road will be closed and traffic will be redirected via Cornelius van Zanten Road and Passion Fruit Road, which will act as detours. The company extended their apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/significant-leak-repair-causes-road-closure-on-concordia-road