Silent march against violence in Bonaire | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the participants

KRALENDIJK–In response to the increasing gun violence and the recent murder of a 15-year-old boy, a silent march was held in Bonaire on June 19. A large group of islanders walked silently to send a collective signal.

At the beginning co-organiser Davidlee Winklaar, a well-known kick-boxer on the island, addressed attendees. He wondered out loud: “Where did things go wrong on Bonaire? Where did we fail as a community? Why so much violence? Why can’t we solve our problems in a respectful way?”

Winklaar called for joint action for a better future.

After Bonaire’s anthem was played, the procession dressed in white moved through the main street of Kralendijk and then along the seaside boulevard to Parke Isidel, where the event concluded with words of thanks. A shuttle bus was ready to take the people back to the starting point.

The organisation is happy with the huge turnout, said another initiator, Michèle Knuf, afterwards. “Organising is worth the effort, only people have to show up – and they did!”

She appreciates the broad support, also from the police and local government. “Governor Soliano did not want to give a speech, because this really comes from the people, but he was there”, she said.

In addition to families, couples and individuals involved, representatives of trade unions, the library, a walking group and the education sector also marched.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/silent-march-against-violence-in-bonaire