Silent march draws crowd, petition presented to hospital | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the march.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A large number of persons, many of whom had placards, participated in a silent march on Tuesday protesting the condition of the island’s healthcare system.

Participants were on foot, on bicycles, scooters, and vehicles and marched from the starting point to the Queen Beatrix Medical Center (QBMC). “Healthcare is a human right,” Stop the negligence” and “Health care should be granted to all” were amongst the placards held by marchers.

Marchers holding up their placards.

St. Eustatius Healthcare Foundation board speaking to the marchers.

At the centre, the board of the St. Eustatius Healthcare Foundation (SHEF), which manages QBMC was present to greet the dissatisfied crowd. A petition was handed over to the board asking for a drastic change and improvement in the healthcare system. The petition stated that Statian citizens and residents are not getting the care they deserve, which has continuously led to much discontent and frustration, loss of life, because of a dysfunctional and neglectful healthcare system.

Many marchers said they have lost hope in the healthcare system, especially many that have lost loved ones’ due to what they consider neglect or incompetence. “We deserve a major improvement in our healthcare. Allow Regillio Pinas to be the last victim to die needlessly due to incompetence,” said one marcher. Pinas died on Friday, April 1, and his and other deaths were catalysts for the protest. “With this petition, we have made it clear that we will never accept this again, enough is enough.”

The crowd requested an investigation into the death of Pinas and the Co-chairman of the board Vito Koeijers, promised to get answers. He asked that the public work with the board to improve the healthcare system.

Progressive Labour Party (PLP) Island Council Members Rechelline Leerdam, Reuben Merkman and Clyde van Putten were amongst the marchers. The Island Council members said later this week they will also meet with the SHEF board.

The march was organised by the Suriname Association. The march ended at the Queen Beatrix Medical Centre.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/silent-march-draws-crowd-petition-presented-to-hospital