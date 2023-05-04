Silk Cotton Grove Gallery to host ‘Waves’ art exhibition | THE DAILY HERALD

Juliana van der Wÿst (left) with Ruby Bute in Friar’s Bay. (Robert Luckock photo)



MARIGOT–Ruby Bute’s Silk Cotton Grove Art Gallery in Friar’s Bay will be hosting an exhibition by Juliana van der Wÿst, a new painter on the art scene, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm Sunday, May 7.

“Juliana has already been working with me, studying technique, and I thought why not promote a new young artist?” said Ruby. “She’s quite fanatical about her work, and paints every day. She deserves exposure so I’ve pushed her through the door,” she added with a smile.

The pair first met at a “Sip N’ Paint” session where Ruby gave Juliana tips for her painting. From then on Juliana joined the Wednesday art group. “Sip N’ Paint” is open to any aspiring painters. It’s a small group, small enough so beginner painters get individual attention. “Sip N’ Paint” sessions where participants drink wine and listen to Jazz while painting are organised under the direction of Ruby’s granddaughter, Gerline Isaac.

Of Indonesian roots, Juliana was an accountant for American Airlines in St. Maarten for 15 years but returned to the Netherlands after the trauma of Hurricane Luis. She has been back in St. Maarten for three years now and was previously living in Amsterdam, Netherlands, where she first learnt to paint and fell in love with it. She has always had an appreciation for art, she says.

“As soon as I arrived back in 2020, I continued painting, and it’s true, I do paint everything I see. But my favourites are the sea, rocks, sky and nature,” said Juliana, who goes by her artist’s name “Juul.”

“I had not met Ruby before but I always admired her work and had one or two of her paintings in my house. When we met, we clicked immediately and became very good friends. She’s the role model and mentor in my life.

“I’m very confident in my painting now and when I pick my colours and start something I know it will come out okay and I will be satisfied. What I really like is to show the energy of nature, and the waves. As for paints, I started with aquarelle, but I also use acrylics and oil.”

It is appropriate the exhibition has been named “Waves”, to reflect Juliana’s love of the ocean and its energy. This will be her first public exhibition.

Silk Cotton Grove Gallery is celebrating 15 years in existence and, appropriately, around 15 of Juliana’s pieces will be on display. Art lovers are encouraged to come out and enjoy the exhibition on Sunday.

