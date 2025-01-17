Silver Airways winter season permit for Anguilla revoked | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The government of Anguilla and the Air and Sea Ports Authority (AASPA) are advising the general public that effective January 15, the seasonal permit granted to Silver Airways to service a flight from Puerto Rico to Anguilla has been revoked. The decision was made in conjunction with the Air Navigation (Overseas Territory) Order due to the non-payment of fees in the sum of US $103,549.15.

Prior to the filing of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy by Silver Airways on December 30, 2024, numerous unsuccessful attempts had been made to settle the outstanding debt that Silver Airways had accrued within Anguilla from May 2023. On September 3, 2024, Silver Airways was informed that failure to settle the debt, or part thereof, would implicate the grant of the seasonal permit to enter and operate within Anguilla. Regrettably, Silver Airways has since either failed, refused and/or neglected to settle the outstanding sums before they determined it necessary to file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and has now informed the government of Anguilla and AASPA that they are not legally permitted to make payments or sign repayment agreements and are thereby incapable of settling the debts incurred within Anguilla.

A release notes that the government of Anguilla and the AASPA remain open to revisiting commer-cial arrangements in the future.

