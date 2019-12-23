Silveria Jacobs congratulates 2019 high school graduates | THE DAILY HERALD

Interim Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and CBA Valedictorian Chanel Almonte de los Santos.

PHILIPSBURG–Last week, interim Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs had the opportunity to attend several graduation ceremonies of various high schools: Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performance Arts (CBA), MAC Comprehensive Secondary Education (MAC CSE), St. Maarten Academy and St. Dominic High School.

Minister Jacobs extended congratulations to all the high school graduates, and a special salute to all the valedictorians and salutatorians, in a press release on Sunday.

Two streams where students have been provided with different outlets and opportunities are sports and the performance arts. Minister Jacobs said, “The performing arts in schools inspire, enrich and improve the students, thereby teaching them to think creatively and innovatively. The playing of sports in schools also benefits the students physically and in building important life skills socially.”

Most of the high school graduates have college passes which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the students, parents, teachers, management and staff of each school. Minister Jacobs cordially congratulates the parents and teachers of these students. She said, “Your role in the achievements of the high school graduates is invaluable to their future undertakings.”

Interim Minister Ardwell Irion and interim Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

The top achievers were Chanel Almonte de los Santos, Brandon Francis and Jeremiah David of Charlotte Brookson Academy; Joshua George, Nigel Adriana, Mark Mc Almont and Jesus Bejarano Ortiz of St. Maarten Academy; Naisha Lalwani of St. Dominic High School; and Anaya Deshawn van Heyningen, Earina Issaniah Hector and Jhohana Richardson Javier of MAC-CSE, who scored record-setting passes in 17 subjects.

Many of the students showed excellent performance in all academic subjects, as well as in the arts and sports. “You’ve all made St. Maarten proud and have been outstanding across the region,” said Minister Jacobs.

Collaborators ensured that students from small schools were able to prepare for subjects not taught at their school. Minister Jacobs encourages even more collaboration in the interest of sharing meagre resources, considering the island’s size. She further commended the schools for setting standards of excellence and working to ensure their students’ success, the release said.

“As a former educator, I know how crucial this step is in a young person’s life. I know many of you will be entering the workforce and others will be furthering your studies here, at home, or abroad, and some have yet to decide. Whatever you choose to do, I wish you well in your future endeavours and encourage each of you to continue doing your best,” concluded Minister Jacob

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93499-silveria-jacobs-congratulates-2019-high-school-graduates