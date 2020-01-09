Silvio Matser’s conviction of tax evasion has become irrevocable | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Businessman and former Member of Parliament Silvio Matser and his now defunct company Energizer N.V. were irrevocably convicted of tax evasion by the High Court of the Netherlands on Tuesday, January 7.

For these crimes, committed between January 2006 and October 2010, Matser was sentenced by the Joint Court of Justice to 22 months, 18 of which were suspended, on three years’ probation, in January 2017.

He also had to pay a fine of NAf. 150,000 or spend one year in prison, in case of non-compliance. Energizer was sentenced to a fine of NAf. 3,495,300.

Matser and his company had filed for a final appeal, or “cassation,” against the sentence, which was rejected by the highest court in the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Tuesday.

The High Court rejected all of Matser’s objections against the Appeals Court judgment, which had found him guilty of tax evasion in having filed incorrect tax-returns forms for the payment of wage taxes, and failure to pay Turnover Tax.

Matser and his company received reduction on their sentences for undue delay in the handling of their cassation cases, which is in contravention of the European Human Rights Treaty.

Matser was convicted by the High Court to a prison sentence of 21 months and two weeks, 18 of which were suspended, on three years’ probation. The fine for Energizer was lowered to NAf. 3,490,300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93878-silvio-matser-s-conviction-of-tax-evasion-has-become-irrevocable