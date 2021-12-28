Simpson Bay bridge lit up for holiday season | THE DAILY HERALD

The Simpson Bay bridge with festive lights for the holiday season.

SIMPSON BAY–The Simpson Bay bridge came to life for the holiday season on Christmas Eve after it was decked out with thousands of lights transforming one of the nation’s key traffic arteries for motorists and sea traffic.

This is the first time the bridge was decorated and lit up for the holiday season, Port St. Maarten said in a press release on Monday. There are also coloured changeable lights on the causeway bridge for the festive season.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Roger Lawrence: “The first ever lighting of the Lejeuz ‘Simpson Bay’ Bridge is a great initiative by our very own Addison ‘Shadow Man’ Richardson, Port St. Maarten and crew for this holiday season.”

Richardson, a Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) contractor and coordinator of the project, along with his team, worked over a period of several days erecting the light fixtures for the colourful display. His initial thoughts were to have a red, white, and blue patriotic display, but he ended up with a multi-holiday effect with a mix-match that is currently on display for all to see this holiday season.

He said the project was a first for him and the team, who had to take a lot into consideration when it came to the operations arms and other moving parts of the bridge structure during its daily operation.

Richardson said he was thankful for being assigned the project after hearing from one onlooker who said: “This is history. You are doing something that has never been done. You and your crew will be spoken about for many years.” Addison said he is proud and thankful for what his team has achieved.

PSG Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs thanked Benjamin Ortega, Richardson and team who worked diligently within a short time to install the festive season lights on the Simpson Bay bridge. “I would like to take this opportunity to wish all stakeholders and partners happy holidays and all the best as we transition into 2022. Spend your holiday season in a safe manner with family and friends,” Gumbs said.

He said the intention was to have lights only in festive seasons and/or special events, but the call from many in the public is now to have the lights daily as a fixture to the bridge. “We would have to assess the possibility and adjust accordingly, if possible, to facilitate daily lighting.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/simpson-bay-bridge-lit-up-for-holiday-season