Simpson Bay bridge to open more often due to Regatta | THE DAILY HERALD

SIMPSON BAY–Organisers of the fortieth St. Maarten Heineken Regatta have announced that there will be additional openings of the Simpson Bay bridge during the peak of the Regatta March 5-8.

These bridge openings are strictly reserved for St. Maarten Heineken Regatta competitors and committee boats.

The additional bridge opening times are 8:00am (outbound, only for Regatta race committee boats), 9:00am (inbound), and 2:00pm (outbound).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/simpson-bay-bridge-to-open-more-often-due-to-regatta

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY