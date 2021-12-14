Simpson Bay Resort inaugurates Food and Beverage Training Centre | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Labor Omar Ottley (third from left) with Simpson Bay Resort/Royal Resorts CEO Rodrigo Gamboa Guzman (fourth left), General Manager Marcel Javois and Project Director Jozef O’Niel (both standing at the rear), and food and beverage management and staff at the training centre inauguration. (Robert Luckock photo)

SIMPSON BAY–Simpson Bay Resort inaugurated its own Food and Beverage Training Centre on Monday afternoon at the resort.

This development follows the Simpson Bay Resort management and Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will permit residents of St. Maarten to receive a three- to six-month training programme in the food and beverages industry, at no cost.

Minister of Labor Omar Ottley cuts the ribbon to open the refurbished staff cafeteria. (Robert Luckock photo)

CEO Rodrigo Gamboa Guzman (left) and Minister of Labor Omar Ottley inspect the refurbished staff cafeteria. (Robert Luckock photo)

Simpson Bay Resort, Marina and Spa will cover all necessary cost in reference to the programme.

The objectives of the Food and Beverages Training Centre are to enhance the skills, knowledge and competencies of the employees and external stakeholders/candidates to equip them professionally so that they can perform in the food and beverages industry; to support the organisation to achieve its goals by adding value to the employees; to provide theoretical and practical job-related knowledge to the participants, and to support the community of St. Maarten in providing professional food and beverages learning and development opportunities.

The candidates will receive theoretical and practical training, including coaching sessions from professionals in the food and beverages industry. Once a candidate has completed all modules of the programme, he/she will receive a certificate of completion from Simpson Bay Resort Marina and Spa and Royal Resorts.

“To start off initially, we will offer 24 spots in conjunction with the Labor Department to follow the training as waiter helper and cook helper and once that phase of training is completed, they can be eligible for waiter and cook positions,” explained Isabel Angila Santos of the Food and Beverage Department. “After that there is the possibility, or if there is the necessity, to offer them a job opportunity or refer them onwards.

“They will be taking several modules for the theoretical part and then four months of practical training in the restaurant with a coach assigned to them and, of course, they will be evaluated and have to take exams.”

The brief ceremony was attended by Minister of Labor Omar Ottley and his cabinet members, Simpson Bay Resort/Royal Resorts Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rodrigo Gamboa Guzman, General Manager Marcel Javois, Project Director Jozef O’Niel and food and beverage managers and staff.

Gamboa Guzman said: “Tourists coming to St. Maarten for a paradise vacation expect a lot. They are already paying more expensive airfares to get here and they want to enjoy the vacation beyond the regular great service and smiles they will receive. They want an exceptional experience and that’s what we are doing with this training centre. It’s going to be very fruitful.”

The occasion was also an opportunity to inaugurate the resort’s refurbished staff cafeteria. Ottley cut the ribbon.

“This was something we wanted to do to give the staff a lift, to thank them for their loyalty and everything they have been through with COVID,” said Javois about the cafeteria.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/simpson-bay-resort-inaugurates-food-and-beverage-training-centre