Simpson Bay Resort workers focus on health in social walk | THE DAILY HERALD

Persons who participated in the walk.



PELICAN–The Simpson Bay Resort, Marina and Spa team members and their family and friends placed their health first, on April 29, when they participated in the resort’s second “Stronger Together” Social Walk.

General Manager Marcel Javois tasked the Human Resource (HR) Department with organising the event during the pandemic in 2021.The initiative was a way of getting employees moving and thinking about their health, seeing the circumstances that everyone is faced with.

The group of about 80 participants began walking from the resort, went over A.J.C. Brouwer Road (Cole Bay Hill), down to Union Road after climbing the steep Arlet Peters Road, went over the Causeway Bridge and ended at the resort.

Once everyone returned, they were invited to a delicious breakfast at La Patrona Restaurant. In addition, a friendly raffle was held where a few winners got to take home some nice tokens. Simpson Bay Resort thanked sponsors for their contribution towards the raffle, and said it looks forward to making this a yearly event.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/simpson-bay-resort-workers-focus-on-health-in-social-walk