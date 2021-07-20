Six more cruise ships before the end of July | THE DAILY HERALD

Seabourn Odyssey during a pre-pandemic call to Port St. Maarten.

PHILIPSBURG–Port St. Maarten is expecting a staggered approach to the resumption of cruising in the Caribbean. For the remaining two weeks of July, there will be six cruise ship calls at Port St. Maarten.

Celebrity Edge will be in port on Wednesday, July 21, from 6:15am to 5:00pm. A week later, on July 28, Seabourn Odyssey will be in port from 8:00am to 6:00pm.

On two consecutive Saturdays, July 24 and 31, both Celebrity Summit and Star Breeze will arrive around 6:00am. Star Breeze is scheduled to leave at 7:00pm, whereas the Celebrity Summit stays until 10:00pm.

Besides making its first call to the destination, Seabourn Odyssey begin homeporting operations out of St. Maarten later this season. This will be a plus economically for the destination.

St. Maarten remains a favourable port of call for the cruise industry in connection with regular scheduled destination port calls throughout the week. Port management continues to maintain dialogue with the cruise industry and, based on tentative developments, there is great potential for thousands of passengers to arrive at the destination between August and December.

“Most cruise lines have already announced full vessel deployments by the end of year. We continue to be very confident, based on current trends, that the upcoming five months and going into 2022 will be very promising for the destination as together we navigate through the pandemic,” Port St. Maarten management said on Tuesday.

Port St. Maarten reiterates that it is looking to local stakeholders such as taxis, retailers, and tour operators to continue to maintain high service level standards along with local COVID-19 public health and safety protocols.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/six-more-cruise-ships-before-the-end-of-july