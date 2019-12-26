Six permits approved for firework displays | THE DAILY HERALD

~ No permits for retail fireworks ~

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Fire Department, which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, has approved six permits for firework displays for the start of the new year.

The displays will take place at Boardwalk Boulevard, Pond Island (TelEm), Simpson Bay (Roxxy Beach), Simpson Bay Lagoon, Rice Hill, and Sunset Beach. Rice Hill is a private event.

No permits have been issued this year for the sale of fireworks, said the Fire Department, adding that the “so-called illegal fireworks may not meet the criteria of ignition delay and may have way larger explosions or effects than allowed.” As such, the Fire Department cautions persons of the risks of buying and lighting fireworks that have not been screened and may not meet safety requirements.

“Such fireworks can not only cause severe burns to persons and the loss of fingers, but [can also cause – Ed.] the loss of limbs and life. In addition, these types of fireworks, if ignited too close to, or inside, a building may cause severe structural damage … and even [building] collapse,” said the Fire Department in a press release on Thursday.

An assessment by the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI shows there are still many exposed structures covered with tarpaulins that were damaged during the passing of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“These structures are less protected against aerial fireworks and their debris. The likes of skyrockets and/or Roman candles, which have the potential of landing on such structures covered with tarpaulin, may lead to considerable damage, such as holes in the tarpaulin and further damage or even fire to contents within the structure, thereby endangering the persons living there,” said the Fire Department.

According to the press release, the police will not hesitate to act in cases of igniting, storing or selling illegal fireworks. Illegal fireworks can be confiscated. Illegal firework activities are criminal offences and can be investigated and prosecuted.

“The Fire Department, together with police, Customs and the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, will be vigilant during this festive period to ensure that all firework activities at the closing of 2019 and start of 2020 are handled according to the granted permits and in a safe manner,” said the Fire Department.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93552-six-permits-approved-for-firework-displays