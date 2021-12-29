Six permits approved for New Year’s Eve fireworks displays | THE DAILY HERALD

Fireworks display in Great Bay.

~ No permits for consumer fireworks ~

PHILIPSBURG–Residents and visitors will have several options of where to watch fireworks to ring in 2022. The Fire Department has approved six permits for fireworks displays at the start of the New Year.

The displays will take place at Great Bay (Boardwalk Boulevard), Pelican, Simpson Bay Lagoon, Simpson Bay Beach, Maho Beach and Cupecoy Beach at approximately 12:00am January 1, 2022.

No permits were issued this year for the sale of consumer fireworks. The Fire Department is cautioning all persons about the risk of buying and lighting fireworks from any vendor, as these have not been screened by the Fire Department and therefore may not meet the safety requirements.

“Fireworks not sold by a certified vendor are considered illegal fireworks and may not meet the criteria of ignition delay and may have way larger explosions or effects than allowed,” it was stated in a press release.

“Such fireworks can cause severe burns and the loss of fingers, the loss of limbs and life. These illegal fireworks if ignited too close or inside a building may cause severe damage or the collapse of the aforementioned. In the event someone gets injured by fireworks, go immediately to a doctor or the hospital. The police will not hesitate to act accordingly in the case of usage, storage, or sale of illegal fireworks.”

The Fire Department together with the police, Customs and the Coast Guard plan to be vigilant to ensure that all firework activities at the closing of 2021 and the start of 2022 are according to the granted permits and used in a safe manner.

“The Fire Department would like to thank everybody in advance who has prevented harm or damage by acting responsibly and safely in St. Maarten,” it was stated in the release.

For emergencies, the Fire Department can be reached at tel. 919; the Police at tel.911; the Ambulance at tel. 912 and the Coast Guard at tel. 913.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/six-permits-approved-for-new-year-s-eve-fireworks-displays