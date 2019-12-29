  Six ships dock in St. Kitts on Christmas Eve for first time | THE DAILY HERALD

KITTS–The government of St. Kitts and Nevis with the addition of the second cruise pier, has had for the first time in the history of the Federation, six ships berthed in its harbours – four cruise ships at the two cruise piers at Port Zante and two cargo ships at the commercial pier in Bird Rock, on December 24.

This was announced by Minister of Public Infrastructure and Transport, Ian Patches Liburd, during the Parliamentary debate on December 27.

“It was another four-ship day at Port Zante on Christmas Eve, Mr. Speaker,” said Liburd. He identified the ships docked at Porte Zante as the “MS Insignia, the Veendam, the Crown Princess and Freedom of the Seas.”

The minister said that combined, “the total souls on board were 13,035.”

Liburd went on to speak about the two cargo ships, saying, “At the same time, two cargo vessels were berthed at the deep-water port,” which he said were the Tropical Unity and the Midnight Czar. The combined tonnage of cargo amounted to 2,680.

The Freedom of the Seas brought 4,387 passengers and 1,378 crew; the Crown Princess transported 3,115 passengers and 1,173 crew; the MS Insignia carried 654 passengers and 400 crew, and the MS Veendam took 1,365 passengers and 563 crew. ~ ZIZ News ~

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93611-six-ships-dock-in-st-kitts-on-christmas-eve-for-first-time