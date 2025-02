SABA–Six people had to swim to shore last Thursday afternoon after their boat capsized near Mary's Point in Saba.

The six managed to swim to shore safely, but three were injured and had to be taken to the hospital for medical treatment, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN said in a press release.

KPCN said the cause of the capsizing is still unknown.

