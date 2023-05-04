Sjamira Roseburg joins URSM party | THE DAILY HERALD

Sjamira Roseburg





~ “I want to serve as a lawmaker” ~

PHILIPSBURG–Attorney Sjamira Roseburg has joined the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) party, indicating that she wants to serve as a lawmaker.

In a press release on Thursday evening, Roseburg said for the past five years she had committed herself to reaching the people of St. Maarten through social media to inform them about their legal rights, obligations, and other topics that concern the community. “These past five years have been a genuine effort of mine to ensure all our people are justly represented. Because of my work in the field and my own experiences, I feel that I can no longer stand on the sidelines. I believe that you cannot effectively achieve all goals from the outside,” she said in the release.

“I am one of you. My roots lay in St. Maarten. My main focus is to tackle the bottlenecks within our community by creating legislation. For this reason, I am standing with the URSM party in the upcoming parliamentary elections. I have heard the cry from our community several times from different angles. I have experienced the shortcomings that we face on St. Maarten on a daily basis. Therefore, I want to serve as a lawmaker,” she said.

“I aim to empower the community because, after all, knowledge empowers you. And that is key. This will ensure that you too, will make the right choices for your future and the future of our youth.”

The attorney said she does not stand for empty promises or fakeness. “I will present a step-by-step plan in which the ongoing challenges are approached, and the solution will be found in the legislation to be drawn up as a parliamentarian.

As a lawyer, I am known in the field as a no-nonsense individual who keeps it real. This same mentality can be expected of me in Parliament,” she said. “I have no doubt [that] together under the leadership of URSM with Dr. Luc Mercelina we will ensure St. Maarten returns to better days ahead,” she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sjamira-roseburg-joins-ursm-party