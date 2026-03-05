SKOS marks 135 years of Catholic Education | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during one of the events.

PHILIPSBURG–Foundation Catholic Education St Maarten (SKOS) marked Catholic School Week recently while celebrating its 135th anniversary of providing Catholic education on St Maarten, through a series of events that highlighted the strength of faith, education, and community within its Catholic schools.

The celebrations were guided by this school year’s theme, “We Are Called to Embrace God’s Amazing Grace.”

A central moment of the week was the well-attended Mass, presided over by Archbishop Jason Gordon, and celebrated with the presence of all students and staff, School Board members, and invited guests. The Mass served as a powerful expression of unity and shared faith across the Catholic school community.

Following the liturgical celebration, students from all Catholic schools delighted the audience with performances that showcased their talents, creativity, and school spirit. The morning concluded with a joyful parade through Philipsburg, where students and staff proudly gave public witness to their faith and the mission of Catholic education.

As is customary during Catholic School Week, the final day was dedicated to Staff Formation, with this year’s focus on Catholic Identity. Staff members were deeply inspired by a keynote address from Archbishop Jason Gordon, who spoke passionately about the unique vocation of Catholic educators and administrators, and the vital role Catholic education plays in our society.

The Archbishop emphasized the importance of forming not only minds, but also hearts and souls, and reflected on the need for a living relationship with Jesus Christ. He also addressed the challenges of the digital age, cautioning that while technology can be a gift, every new technology also risks amputating memory, creativity and higher levels of thinking. Also highlighted was the distinction between knowledge and true education, and the importance of integral human development.

Another meaningful focus during the Staff Formation Day was the introduction of Spiritual Conversation. Father Peter McIsaac first guided School Managers and the SKOS Office staff through a dedicated session, preparing them to serve as facilitators of spiritual conversation within their leadership roles. He later extended this experience to the broader staff, introducing the practice of Spiritual Conversation for discernment. Staff members gathered in diverse groups, where they were given the opportunity to actively engage in and practice this reflective approach, fostering deeper listening, dialogue, and shared discernment.

As SKOS reflects on 135 years of Catholic education, the Foundation hereby expresses its deep appreciation to all past and present staff for their commitment and dedication to providing quality, Catholic education on St Maarten throughout these many years.

SKOS said Catholic School Week 2026 served as a meaningful and hope-filled reminder of the mission of Foundation Catholic Education St Maarten: to nurture authentic learning communities and to focus on the holistic formation of students across all levels of development – academically, spiritually, socially, and emotionally – so that each child is empowered to become the best version of themselves, for their own benefit and for the greater good of St Maarten.

