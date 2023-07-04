Slight increase of gasoline price, diesel little cheaper | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) announced minor adjustments to the maximum prices at which wholesalers and retailers may sell unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel at the pumps in St. Maarten.

As of 6:00am Tuesday, July 4, the maximum price for gasoline will be increased from NAf. 2.410 to the new price of NAf. 2.425.

At the same time, the maximum consumer price for diesel fuel will be decreased from NAf. 1.918 to the new price of NAf. 1.903.

The TEATT Ministry said Monday that the prices of crude oil on the international market have experienced upward adjustments for unleaded gasoline and downward for diesel.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/slight-increase-of-gasoline-price-diesel-little-cheaper