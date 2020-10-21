Slimy road | THE DAILY HERALD

Some residents continue to express concern about what seems like sewage runoff in the Belair area that has caused accidents. One resident said,

“Many cars drive fast there and when they brake in the sewage they slide through or slip. Given the constant amount of dirty water (especially in the morning and evening) that runs on the street, in combination with the recent rain, the situation has become extremely dangerous.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/slimy-road