…SMALL BUT DANGEROUS SAM NOW A MAJOR HURRICANE… …SOME ADDITIONAL STRENGTHENING EXPECTED THIS WEEKEND… | THE DAILY HERALD

Hurricane Sam Advisory Number 12

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL182021

1100 AM AST Sat Sep 25 2021

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST…1500 UTC…INFORMATION

LOCATION…12.9N 47.6W

ABOUT 1095 MI…1760 KM ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…120 MPH…195 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 285 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…960 MB…28.35 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Sam was located near latitude 12.9 North, longitude 47.6 West. Sam is moving towardthe west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A slower motion to the west-northwest is expected over the weekend, followed by a turn to the northwest on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts. Sam is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Additional strengthening is expected over the next day or so, and Sam is forecast to become a category 4 hurricane by Sunday. Some fluctuations in the hurricane's intensity are possible early next week.

Sam is a small hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 960 mb (28.35 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

SURF: Swells generated by Sam are forecast to reach the Lesser Antilles early next week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Forecaster Latto

