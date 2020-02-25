SMART 2020 to be hosted at Secrets St. Martin Resort, Spa | THE DAILY HERALD

Secrets St. Martin Resort and Spa.

PHILIPSBURG–This year’s St. Martin/St. Maarten Annual Regional Trade Show (SMART) will be hosted at the new Secrets St. Martin Resort and Spa in Anse Marcel, Sint Martin, from May 19 to 21.

This was officially announced by Secrets St. Martin Resort and Spa in conjunction with the four SMART partners: L’Association des Hoteliers de St. Martin, L’Office de Tourisme de St. Martin, St. Maarten Tourist Bureau and St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA).

The partners said in a press release they are “excited” to host the event at the brand-new Resort located in French St. Martin “at the beautiful beach of Anse Marcel.”

In addition to hosting the two-day tradeshow, Secrets will be the venue of the opening event on May 19. SMART will consist of business appointments, networking events, workshops and excursions. Like last year, a spectacular closing event will end SMART 2020 on May 21.

SMART is the largest travel platform and the most well-known tradeshow of the Northeastern Caribbean. It is the platform for major stakeholders and key decision makers of the travel industry in the region. Last year’s SMART hosted representatives from Anguilla, Antigua, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bonaire, Canada, Curaçao, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, France, Guadeloupe, Italy, Montserrat, the Netherlands, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saba, St. Barths, St. Eustatius, French St. Martin, Dutch St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Digital booking for rooms at Secrets can be done at

www.Shta.com/smart. Registration for Early Birds has opened. Email:

events@shta.com

or call tel. 542-0108. Event information will be continuously updated at

www.shta.com/smart and

www.facebook.com/SMARTTradeshow.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smart-2020-to-be-hosted-at-secrets-st-martin-resort-spa