SMART ’26 To Open at Grand Case Beach Club | THE DAILY HERALD

Overhead view of Grand Case Beach Club’s new Moonrise Bar.

GRAND CASE–The Grand Opening Ceremony for the eighteenth edition of the St. Maaarten/St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART) will take place at the new “Moonrise Bar” at Grand Case Beach Club.

This was announced by the organising committee, comprising the St. Maarten Hospitality Trade Association (SHTA), St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), Office de Tourisme de St. Martin (OT), and Club du Tourisme (CdT).

“As our resort has been visiting and supporting SMART for decades, hosting the opening event is a unique first that we look forward to tremendously. Our team, in conjunction with that of resort restaurant Sunset Café is already working for weeks dedicated to making this an unforgettable Caribbean experience,” said Grand Case Beach Club General Manager Alexandra Chirlias.

The Moonrise Bar is the newest feature of the famous St. Martin resort on the northernmost part of the island, boasting an elevated position on the peninsula dividing the two beaches on which the resort is situated.

The Moonrise Bar opened its doors in 2025 at a Grand Case cape already highly praised for its sunsets. To make optimal use of this feature, the organising committee decided to have the 18th opening event commence earlier than any of its predecessors, at 6:00pm.

“We cordially invite any and all SMART visitors to arrive early at this special spot to be able to enjoy the spectacle of a true Caribbean sunset to the fullest at St. Martin’s newest panoramic point, as well as the new convention centre right across,” stated Chirlias

SMART 2026 is to be held at the JW Marriott St. Maarten Convention Centre in Dawn Beach from June 22 to 26. Hotels and tourism representatives from Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Curaçao, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saba, St. Eustatius (Statia), St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Maarten, St. Martin, Trinidad &Tobago and Turks & Caicos Islands have signed up to display the best of the Caribbean.

Caribbean, European, South American, and North American buyers will meet these representatives during 15-minute appointments on June 23 and 24, while June 22, 24, and 25 will centre around networking events, hotel and leisure experiences, informal meetings, and island indulgence.

SMART 2025 hosted buyer and supplier delegates from 29 nations and territories. New features this year compared to 2025 will include the “Green Room” featuring tourism-supporting non-governmental organisations (NGOs), a centrally located “Small Hotel Plaza” for boutique hotels, and an added hotelier-buyer networking evening on Thursday.

Three months in advance of this year’s edition, booked booths have already surpassed the 2025 count. While “walk-around” and “buyer” (operator/agent) tickets remain available, organisers warn that “supplier” and “vendor” street tables are expected to sell out shortly, despite a 40% expansion of the trade show floor compared to last year.

Any interested company is recommended to contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

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or call +1 (721) 542-0108 for more information.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smart-26-to-open-at-grand-case-beach-club