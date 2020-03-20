SMART postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Martin/St. Maarten Annual Regional Trade Show (SMART) 2020 edition has been postponed until further notice due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and in an effort to adhere to the subsequent travel recommendations and restrictions for the island.

Organisers of the event L’Association des Hoteliers de Saint Martin (AHSM), Office de Tourisme de Saint-Martin, the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau and the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) announced the postponement in a press release on Thursday.

SMART was originally scheduled to be held at Secrets St. Martin Resort and Spa at Anse Marcel, May 19-21. SMART is the largest trade show of the Northeastern Caribbean, involving visitors from many countries in the world. Due to the rapid global spread of COVID-19, the organisers deemed it prudent and socially responsible to postpone the event.

As per standard SMART stipulations, visitors are able to obtain a refund if they have already registered. As all partners are committed to maintain the event in its original format as soon as circumstances allow, SMART will allow applicants to keep their registration until the show is held. This allows registrants to cancel up until 30 days in advance.

The organisers said they regret the postponement, but noted that the well-being of visitors and the people of the host island are paramount in this situation. Organisers said they hope visitors stay safe and take the necessary precautions as defined by the World Health Organization

(https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public).

The organisers said they will continue to monitor global developments in the travel industry and continuously assess the viability and full safety of the event before any planning resumes. If visitors have any questions or want to make use their refund option, they can contact the SMART office via

office@shta.com

or tel. 542-0108.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smart-postponed-due-to-covid-19-pandemic