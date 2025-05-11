Smarter policing: detectives trained to track criminals through geographic clues | THE DAILY HERALD

Previously conducted in St. Maarten, the Geographic Profiling Analyst (GPA) training is designed to support investigative analysis.





WILLEMSTAD–Crimes often leave behind more than just physical evidence – they also leave a geographic trail. Recognising and interpreting those patterns can make the difference in cracking a case. From April 28 to May 9, police detectives in Curaçao took part in an intensive Geographic Profiling Analyst (GPA) training designed to sharpen their ability to follow those invisible trails left behind by criminals.

The training was organised through a joint effort between Curaçao Police Force KPC and the Council of Police Chiefs representing the four law enforcement agencies in the Dutch Caribbean. Previously conducted in St. Maarten and Aruba, the GPA programme is also scheduled to be held in Bonaire in the near future.

Geographic Profiling is a specialised analytical technique used in crime mapping and investigative analysis. By studying the locations where crimes have occurred, investigators can predict the likely base of operations of an unknown suspect – such as their home, workplace, or other frequent locations. This allows police to narrow down suspect pools, optimise the deployment of resources, and accelerate investigations.

Throughout the two-week session, participants learned how to combine crime scene data with geographic information to produce actionable leads. This strategic method enhances traditional investigative efforts by helping teams make smarter, data-driven decisions.

The technique is especially valuable in solving crime series – such as burglaries, assaults, arson, and sexual offences – where the same offender or group is likely involved. Its goal is to enable faster breakthroughs by recognising spatial behaviour patterns, ultimately improving public safety while saving valuable investigative time.

The GPA training was led by Bert Adriaens, a renowned expert in the field of geographic profiling with years of field experience and a strong background in professional training. Adriaens, both a certified geographic profiler and a dedicated instructor, is known for making complex concepts practical and relevant for law enforcement personnel.

“This training strengthens not only Curaçao’s police force, but also enhances crime-fighting capabilities across the entire region,” organisers noted. “By equipping officers with the tools to recognise and act on geographic patterns, investigations can proceed more efficiently – and offenders will find it harder to hide.”

