SMCP respects decision of electorate, will evaluate election participation, way forward | THE DAILY HERALD

Wycliffe Smith.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Christian Party (SMCP) on Friday said it is proud of the work that it has done in Parliament and in government to serve the people of St. Maarten and expressed hope that the new coalition and opposition will put aside their differences and work together in the interest of St. Maarten and its people for “country over self.”

SMCP lost its seat in the Parliament of St. Maarten during Thursday’s snap parliamentary elections. SMCP Leader Wycliffe Smith told The Daily Herald that the party’s board and candidates will meet today, Saturday, to evaluate its participation in the election and also to discuss the way forward for the party.

In a written statement, he thanked voters for going out and exercising their democratic right and voting. “The election took place peacefully and orderly. As we know, the ballot is the way the people speak and certainly the people have spoken today. SMCP certainly respects the voice and the decision of the people, for this reason SMCP would like to congratulate all the winning parties, the NA, UPP, USP, PFP and the UD,” Smith said.

“Also, congratulations to the elected parliamentarians. SMCP wishes you much success. The people have put their confidence in you, therefore, we expect you and your parties to represent all of the people and to put politics and self aside in the interest of the people of St. Maarten.”

Smith reached out to most of the parties that participated in the election on Friday to congratulate them and encourage them to continue their work on behalf of the people of St. Maarten.

SMCP also thanked its supporters who believed in the vision and principles of the party, especially those who casted their vote in its favour, which allowed the party to represent the people of St. Maarten in various functions in the Leona Romeo-Marlin Cabinet. “Unfortunately, in this election we did not get all the votes required to obtain a seat in Parliament, but we will continue to work on your behalf and represent you from outside of Parliament…. I would like to thank the people of St. Maarten on behalf of the President of SMCP, Jacqueline Godet, the former Member of Parliament, Claude “Chacho” Peterson, the former Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary, Michael Somersall and myself as Leader of SMCP, Member of Parliament and former Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport.

Thank you also from our candidates and our members. Thank you for allowing us to serve you for a change. May God bless our elected Parliamentarians and may God bless St. Maarten the country that we all love.”

