SMDC and SXM Taxi partner to enhance tourist medical services | THE DAILY HERALD

Taxi driver Lissa Gumbs of SXM Taxi (left) with Dr. Danny Dennaoui (right).





SIMPSON BAY–St. Maarten Diagnostic Center (SMDC) and SXM Taxi have formed a strategic partnership to elevate services for tourists visiting St. Maarten. This collaboration aims to seamlessly integrate medical care and transportation, ensuring a safe and convenient experience for both visitors and residents.

SMDC, a privately operated medical facility, offers a range of services including general family medicine, urgent care, and laboratory analyses. Their commitment to prompt and professional medical attention addresses unexpected health concerns efficiently.

Meanwhile, SXM Taxi provides reliable transportation services through their user-friendly mobile app, connecting passengers with licensed drivers across the island. The app offers features such as real-time driver tracking, transparent pricing, and multiple payment options, enhancing the overall travel experience.

Through this partnership, tourists facing health issues during their stay can swiftly access top-tier medical services at SMDC, with SXM Taxi ensuring timely and safe transportation to the medical centre. This initiative is particularly beneficial for guests arriving at Port St. Maarten, who will receive prioritized service and reduced wait times for both transport and medical care.

In a joint statement, representatives from SMDC and SXM Taxi expressed their enthusiasm: "We are excited about this collaboration and want to ensure that our local community and visitors are aware of the enhanced services we are offering to provide exceptional care and convenience on our beautiful island.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smdc-and-sxm-taxi-partner-to-enhance-tourist-medical-services