SMDF, 4C Launch ‘Let’s ACT’ prog. to strengthen local arts community | THE DAILY HERALD

Representatives of the St. Maarten Development Fund, Foresee Foundation and Let’s ACT Program participants at the Let’s ACT Launch event.

~ More than NAf. 500K to support cultural groups ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Let’s ACT Programme, funded by the Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie (FCP), will soon boost the arts and cultural sectors of St. Maarten.

Executed by the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and Foresee Foundation (4CF), in collaboration with CEDE ARUBA as general programme coordinator and implementer for the Aruba component, the programme will support local artists and increase access to arts and cultural activities across both St. Maarten and Aruba. Residents will have access to free activities, including pottery, ceramics, upcycling, drama, dance, singing, theatre, and historical storytelling, all facilitated by local artists and cultural organizations.

“We’re proud to support the Let’s ACT Programme, which helps make the arts more accessible and gives local creatives the tools to grow,” said Barbara de Greef, Director of Fonds voor Cultuurparticipatie, via video message to attendees. “This initiative will have a lasting impact on the cultural landscape of St. Maarten and Aruba.”

Through the program, nine local organisations will receive funding to bring these activities to life. Their activities are expected to begin in April 2025 and will continue until the programme ends in September 2026.

In addition to providing free access to cultural experiences, the programme will offer crucial support for creatives through the formalisation of two existing local platforms: the Creative Guild and Let’s Talk Art. These platforms will be further developed with the programme’s support and aim to unify and strengthen the local creative community.

The programme will also build the capacity of local artists and cultural organisations by offering training and mentorship.

“At Foresee, we’re passionate about giving local creatives the tools they need to grow, make an impact, and connect with their community,” said Jose Sommers, General Director of Foresee Foundation. “This programme is about more than just skills – it’s about helping artists strengthen their craft and inspire meaningful change in St. Maarten’s cultural landscape.”

The Let’s ACT programme was shaped by a May 2024 survey, where over 50 organisations on St. Maarten and Aruba shared their needs, challenges, and aspirations. “We’re deeply grateful for their responses, and the programme was created based on their input,” said Makhicia Brooks, Managing Director of SMDF. “Let’s ACT taps into the power of arts and culture to spark social change, bring the community together, and offer people the opportunity to engage with and experience St. Maarten’s vibrant cultural and artistic landscape.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smdf-4c-launch-let-s-act-prog-to-strengthen-local-arts-community