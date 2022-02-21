SMGH’s basement floor pouring continues today | THE DAILY HERALD

Aerial overview of the SMGH construction project.

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC)’s general contractor will continue with pouring the next section of the basement floor of St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) today Tuesday, February 22.

This will be the largest pouring of the new hospital project to date with approximately 800 cubic meters of high-grade concrete scheduled to be poured.

“In order to safeguard the highest quality and to guarantee the continuous pouring of concrete, the pouring is scheduled to start on Tuesday afternoon and continue throughout the evening and morning hours on Wednesday, February 23,” SMMC stated in a press release on Monday.

The cement trucks will be entering the SMGH construction site from the roundabout on Welgelegen Road/G.A. Arnell Boulevard, and exit via the SMGH construction side road on Jackal Road. In order to regulate a smooth operation, traffic regulators will be on hand at the roundabout to guide the traffic flow.

The pouring may result in some noise pollution, in particular for residents in the immediate vicinity of the construction site, however, SMMC and the general contractor will do their utmost to keep any possible nuisance to a minimum level.

For any possible complaints regarding the new hospital construction activities, persons can go to the SMGH section of SMMC’s website and follow the complaints procedure at: https://smmc.sx/SMGH/SMGH-ESMP.

“SMMC would like to take this opportunity to apologize for any possible inconvenience caused by the ongoing construction of the new hospital, as SMMC continues its mission of raising the level of health care on St. Maarten and provide the community of St. Maarten and surrounding islands with quality care, close to home,” said the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smgh-s-basement-floor-pouring-continues-today