SMHDF puts focus on SXM youth with scholarship announcement | THE DAILY HERALD

SMHDF General Director Helen Salomons, and Technical Director Telston Bell, presented student Azalia Richards with a university scholarship.

BELVEDERE–St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF) continued its celebration of St. Maarten’s youth leading by granting a university scholarship to Azalia Richards. The St. Maarten teen will attend the University of St. Martin (USM).

The scholarship was awarded to the young mother so that she can pursue an academic career, said Helen Salomons, General Director of SMHDF.

A presentation of the scholarship was made at the SMHDF office located in Belvedere with members of her family present. “Azalia Richards has distinguished herself as a brilliant high school student. Despite becoming a mother at a young age, she has completed her secondary school education at Milton Peters College (MPC),” Salomons said. “She has proven to be deserving of a chance to further her education with the assistance of a SMHDF scholarship.”

With SMHDF currently organizing many activities in the spirit of Christmas, Salomons said she can’t think of a better time to give the gift of education. “SMHDF wants to get the message to our youth that education is very important and should not be hampered by any setbacks they may have. If they are committed and have the drive, then a whole world of opportunity awaits them.”

The gesture is part of SMHDF’s drive during the Christmas season to put focus on the development of youth in the St. Maarten community, as the foundation and its staff continue to celebrate the “most wonderful time of the year.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smhdf-puts-focus-on-sxm-youth-with-scholarship-announcement