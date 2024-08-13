SMHDF says claims of storm damage to Red Cross building are exaggerated | THE DAILY HERALD

Gromyko Wilson of 721 news documented the Tropical Storm debris in the streets of Belvedere. Stating that he was not sure if damaged roofs already started leaking





BELVEDERE—The St. Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF) has expressed concern that reports of damage to the Red Cross Building in Belvedere, caused by Tropical Storm Ernesto, are being exaggerated by individuals, including politicians, in the lead-up to the snap elections on St. Maarten.

On Tuesday, videos began circulating on social media, showing debris in the streets of Belvedere and materials hanging from the roofs of the Red Cross Building during the heavy winds and rain of Tropical Storm Ernesto.

In response, SMHDF issued a public statement on the same day, countering the negative reports and categorically stating that the damage is superficial and does not significantly impact the tenants and residents of the building.

SMHDF clarified: "Heat dissipation material, placed on the concrete roofs of the Red Cross buildings in Belvedere during last year's refurbishment, became dislodged due to the windy conditions of Tropical Storm Ernesto. The material was originally placed to help keep tenants cool, as they live under concrete roofs with rising outdoor temperatures.”

The Red Cross, responsible for the renovations, has been informed of the damage so that repairs can be carried out as soon as possible and the damaged materials replaced, SMHDF General Director Helen Salomons stated. “It is important to remind the community that SMHDF is responsible for the management of the property. We have fulfilled our responsibility by assessing the damage and reporting it to the Red Cross authorities.”

Posts on social media have angered Salomons. “Individuals who are filming the damage and posting it online without proper context are causing unnecessary anxiety and stress to tenants and creating a false impression within the community, leading others to believe that the tenants are in a worse condition than they actually are,””she said. "Please be assured that these homes are covered with concrete roofs and continue to provide protection for the tenants inside.”

Salomons alleged that with snap elections just days away, some individuals might attempt to use the storm damage for political gain.

"We urge SMHDF tenants and residents in the Red Cross building to stay in contact with us and report any storm damage so that we can assist where possible or forward the reports to the Red Cross authorities," Salomons stated in conclusion.