Smith shares SMCP’s strategies to address critical issues if reelected | THE DAILY HERALD

SMCP Leader Wycliffe Smith.

PHILIPSBURG–TDH: St. Maarten does not have money. Government’s coffers are drying up fast and the economy is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Irma, what are your party’s concrete short and long-term plans to increase income for government?

Smith: SMCP believes that government must increase tax compliance on the long- and short-term. On the short-term, government can increase its income (liquidity) by immediately engaging the Audit Team St. Maarten (ATS) to collect outstanding taxes and to update the taxpayer registration database. In addition, SMCP will push for no more delays in getting the airport fully repaired and hotel inventory coming back online to pre-hurricane Irma level. On the long-term SMCP will ensure that the tax reform laws to, among other things, reduce profit tax progressively and broadening the tax base through indirect taxes are submitted to Parliament for approval after which they can be enforced. In addition, SMCP proposes a complete overhaul and restructuring of government’s financial management system including the tax administration. This will make more funds available to tackle the social and infrastructural topics.

TDH: Education is in shambles – from claims that the FBE system is not working the way it should, to the shortage of educators and students underperforming in some vocational sectors and challenges in the tertiary education system – things are not well. What are your top three priorities for education and how do you plan to achieve them?

Smith: SMCP’s top three priorities for education are: Repair and rebuild the damaged schools; since most of the finances are available through the World Bank; we need to speed up the assessment and procurement process. Approval of the law on higher education; this law will be accelerated through the various Government consultation bodies so that it reaches Parliament for final approval before the end of 2020. And revamp vocational-technical education and bring it in line with the demands of the job market; establish a committee, re-allocate monies on the budget for implementation and implement the committee’s recommendations. Through the education inspectorate, ensure that current FBE teachers receive the necessary support from assistant teachers so as to provide the students the desired educational attention. This will lead to a reduction in teacher turn-over and burnout.

TDH: What are your plans to address the challenges in the labour sector such as unemployment?

Smith: To be able to address unemployment situation we start with proper registration of the unemployed and of the vacancies in the job market so that the labour department can match the supply and demand. Dedicated workforce of the labour department will focus on facilitating the recruitment and selection process once viable candidates for vacancies are identified. SMCP would present an amendment of the labour law that requires companies/employers to interview prospective employees brought forward by the labour department. Since the highest unemployment rate can be found among the youth it is important to establish the Council for Education and Labour that regulates among other things, on-the-job training possibilities for students attending technical-vocational secondary education. Because a student who works well during training will often get employed after completing his/her schooling. SMCP will work towards upgrading the St. Maarten Vocational Training School so that the curriculum is in sync with the needs of the job market.

TDH: The burgeoning landfill situation is getting out of control and while there have been meetings and proposals, etc., no government has been able to bring to fruition, a permanent long-term sustainable waste to energy solution. What is your party’s concrete long-term plan for the landfill and what is your timeline to achieve this?

Smith: SMCP’s long-term plan is to be able to have the garbage sorted so that most materials can be used, recycled or disposed of appropriately. For example: organic waste can be composited and sold locally; glass can be crushed and mixed with concrete; metals will be sold for recycling purposes. Waste that cannot be recycled will be incinerated and turned into energy. This waste management will be executed by the government. SMCP will implement a long-term awareness campaign to get citizens to sort their waste at home and at work. Charge every home and business a waste fee that would contribute to the cost of managing of their waste footprint. Reduce the height of the current landfill by excavating the top layers and exporting them. Tender an independent study to ascertain the most viable solution based on all the existing variables. SMCP expects the landfill issues to be resolved and waste management to be up to par in approximately 10 years.

TDH: What is your party’s plan to put roofs over the heads of the many residents who are still living under tarpaulins and leaky roofs since hurricane Irma?

Smith: The National Recovery Programme Bureau has assessed the need for roof and other home repairs caused by hurricane Irma. This has taken longer than expected due to the complications with respect to land and also home ownership. This assessment should be updated to show the actual current situation and the type and complexity of home repairs should be categorised. Have the NRBP do the procurement and consequently do the repairs. Additionally, have the World Bank allocate more funds to the St. Maarten Development Fund and the Red Cross so that they can oversee and execute minor roof repairs and other home repairs, especially for those persons who do not meet the World Bank standards. It has been proven that the NGO’s have been more effective.

TDH: What is your position on the future of Port St. Maarten? Do you think it needs a strategic partner and if not, how do you propose to lift the public company out of its current debt of roughly US $200 million?

Smith: SMCP believes that Port St. Maarten should remain a public company. Given information received, the company is able to service its debt, hence there is no need for a strategic partner to help lift it out of debt. A more effective and efficient management structure needs to be put in place where locals are properly positioned to take the port to the next level. In this context SMCP will ensure that the CEO position is filled as soon as possible. The statutory directors’ positions of CFO and COO also need to be filled as soon as possible. Given the direct influence the Port has on the type of cruise passengers that come to St. Maarten, they should develop and execute a strategic plan jointly with government and stakeholders to attract cruise passengers that spend more locally and consequently stimulate the economy.

TDH: The electorate has been forced to go to the polls almost every year because of the current electoral system. There has been talk about electoral reform for many years, but the issue was never concretely addressed. What concrete plan or proposal will your party pursue to address this issue once and for all and what is your timeline to achieve this?

Smith: We have to be cautious of just trying to solve one problem which in the long run can create other problems. A good example of this is the Lynch Law. It is important that the proposals by the electoral committee in Parliament as well as those established by government be synchronized and compiled in one comprehensive electoral reform plan that is constitutionally and democratically sound. This plan would suggest which laws need to be amended or drafted and how. SMCP will propose amending the Rules of Order of Parliament so as to discourage ship jumpers by taking away certain benefits such as no faction staff and no faction office and limited travel on behalf of Parliament.

TDH: The Pointe Blanche Prison has been plagued by many challenges over the years and the situation has reached a breaking point. What are your party’s plans for the Prison and does your party intend to make finances available for the much-needed construction of a new prison? How big of a priority is this for you?

Smith: The cost to build a new prison has been estimated at approximately US $70 million. Seeing that the Netherlands also stands to benefit from a prison that meets European human rights standards, SMCP will request a loan at zero interest from the Netherlands. A new prison is a high priority. In addition to the infrastructure, SMCP plans to focus on improving the prison management system looking at the organizational structure and staffing, operations and security, and rehabilitation programmes.

TDH: How would your party address issues such as the absence of a functioning Rental Committee; Casino Gaming Board and Tourism Authority?

Smith: SMCP believes that first and foremost the objective and role of these various entities has to be clearly defined. The first step in improving the functioning of the Rental Committee is to immediately provide the necessary funding for manpower and facilities so that the Committee can carry out its work. The second step is to amend the legislation to bring it in line with its objectives and the current realities of the society. One initiative we will explore is the option of subsidised rent incentives with tax breaks for landlords. As far as the Casino Gaming Board and the Tourism Authority are concerned, appoint qualified members to these Boards and provide the necessary resources so that these boards can begin to function and achieve their defined objectives.

TDH: Should your party be elected will your MPs take a salary cut of 10% and what definitive steps would be taken to achieve this?

Smith: According to our manifesto, as soon as SMCP’s MPs get in Parliament they will definitely take a 10% cut in salary. The first step in achieving this is for the MPs is to sign off on a voluntary 10% reduction. Next, MPs will submit a proposal to Parliament to amend the ordinance that regulates the salaries of the members of Parliament. SMCP will also submit a proposal to reduce the severance pay and enable all politically elected and appointed top officials to receive 100% severance pay over the first three months immediately following their leave from Parliament or government.

TDH: What are your party’s plans to permanently (not temporarily) address the traffic situation around the country?

Smith: In the short-term, SMCP will start by enforcing the traffic rules that require busses to stop at the bus stops. This will be further tackled by structuring the public transportation system possibly through concessions offering reliable public transportation. It is imperative that government expands the road network. Given the lack of finances for such SMCP proposes marginally increasing the road tax and having it be used solely for road infrastructure. Put a moratorium on T, G and Taxi licenses. SMCP will explore the establishment of a maximum number of vehicles that can responsibly make use of the road network and manage the additions and reductions to keep it in balance.

TDH: How does your party plan to reform the national health insurance system? Do you generally agree with the draft laws in its present state; or will you propose a new system and if so, what would be the key factors of this new system?

Smith: SMCP is in agreement with the draft law in its present state. SMCP believes that everyone is entitled to health insurance through the General Health Insurance and should pay into it irrespective of legal status.

TDH: In the immediate aftermath of the election on January 9, which party/parties would your party like to work with in a coalition setting and why?

Smith: As in 2018, SMCP still believes that in the phase of national reconstruction forming a national coalition would be the way to go. Who the SMCP would like to work with will depend on the results of the election and the outcome of the consultations that the formateur will have with the parties that have been elected to Parliament. Nevertheless, SMCP will work with all representatives who are focused on putting the people and this country first and who, according to our Manifesto, “ascribe to SMCP’s guiding principles and are willing to pursue similar objectives in the interest of good governance.”

Closing remarks: SMCP comprises persons who have accepted to live and work according to guiding universal and Christian principles which are, among others: integrity, accountability, compassion, honesty, justice, loyalty, respect and transparency. Based on these principles, SMCP believes that it can offer genuine leadership and good governance in Parliament and in government. We will continue to work towards a St. Maarten where people feel safe; where there is good governance, affordable healthcare, gainful employment, quality education for all, equal business opportunities for all, justice and a protected environment. Our Manifesto outlines the strategic interventions proposed on these topics. On January 9, we ask the people of St. Maarten to vote for good governance, vote for integrity, vote for stability and vote for SMCP. Give us three seats plus to truly bring about the proposed reforms for the betterment of St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93852-smith-shares-smcp-s-strategies-to-address-critical-issues-if-reelected