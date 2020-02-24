SMMC acquires new mobile X-ray machine | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Radiology Technicians Marvin Tjappa and Dwight Sawil, Radiology Department Supervisor Johan Sabajo, GE Technician Favio Vucovich and Radiology Technician Gavin Cossiah.

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has purchased a new mobile X-ray machine to help broaden the scope of medical care given at the hospital.

The new General Electric Optima Digital Portable X-ray Machine will be used to take portable X-ray images of critical patients on the wards that cannot be transported to the Radiology Department for various reasons, said SMMC on Monday.

Supervisor of SMMC’s Radiology Department, Johan Sabajo said, “After undergoing successful application training on the technical aspects of machine handling and operational techniques to capture high-quality radiology images, we are pleased to announce that the new mobile X-ray machine is fully operational. While this machine replaces our previous portable machine, the application training for the new digital machine has certainly helped us improve our skills in taking digital portable X-rays.”

SMMC said the new mobile X-ray machine replaces an older one and will be used for diagnostic purposes for critical patients for whom transporting them to the Radiology Department could potentially worsen their health situation, such as patients in the Intensive Care Unit, babies in incubators, and patients in the Emergency Room.

“Any opportunity that we have to increase the quality of care we provide is one that we take. On behalf of Management, I would like to thank the Radiology department for their continued commitment to the care of our patients, and thus bringing us closer to our mission of providing quality care, close to home,” said SMMC’s Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smmc-acquires-new-mobile-x-ray-machine