SMMC advises of nightly work for new hospital construction | THE DAILY HERALD

Aerial overview of construction work.

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Medical Center’s (SMMC’s) general contractor is preparing to pour the first section of the basement floor of the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH), which will be done at night in order to safeguard the significant logistical operation involved and to guarantee optimal quality of the concrete.

This was announced in a press release from the hospital on Monday.

Steel technicians busy with the layering of the heavy gauge rebar.

SMMC said in order to safeguard the highest quality of concrete and the least amount of risk of traffic congestion to hinder the continuous pouring of 500 cubic metres, which will take an estimated 10 hours, the pouring will start at 8:00pm and involve a total of approximately 70 truckloads. The date of the pouring, which depends on the weather forecast, will be announced subsequently.

The cement trucks will be entering the SMGH construction site from various entrances, being the SMGH construction site entrance at the roundabout on Welgelegen Road/G.A. Arnell Boulevard, the main entrance of SMMC and the SMGH construction side entrance on Jackal Road.

SMMC said in order to regulate a smooth operation, traffic regulators will be on hand at the roundabout to guide the traffic flow.

For any possible complaints regarding the new hospital construction activities, persons can go to the SMGH section of the SMMC website and follow the complaints procedure at

https://smmc.sx/SMGH/SMGH-ESMP.

SMMC apologised for any inconvenience that is caused by the ongoing construction of the new hospital, as SMMC continues its mission of raising the level of healthcare on St. Maarten and providing the community of St. Maarten and surrounding islands with quality care, close to home.

