SMMC celebrates 31 years of service | THE DAILY HERALD

SMMC employees with representatives of Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten.





CAY HILL–The St. Maarten Medical Centre (SMMC) celebrated 31 years of providing high-quality patient-centred care, close to home.



The event held on Thursday, June 30 was marked by an internal competition that saw employees highlight the organisation’s core values of professionalism, cooperation, respect, and helpfulness in the form of videos, poems, essays, and artwork.

The winners were the Paediatrics Department, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, and Magueda Jackson of the Finance Department.

To mark the occasion and as part of being good citizens, staff also participated in a donation drive benefitting the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten FJIS which manages the foster homes and foster care system on the island. SMMC’s employees managed to donate 10 large boxes of supplies and US $800 including a donation from the Medical Staff Board to benefit St. Maarten’s foster children.

The day ended with a well-attended employee appreciation block party where prizes were raffled and the internal core values campaign was kicked-off.

SMMC congratulates its dedicated employees on providing 31 years of selfless care to the people of St. Maarten and the surrounding islands. SMMC also thanks sponsors Sol Petroleum, Prime Distributors, the National Sports Institute, and the Cay Hill Community Council for making the employee appreciation block party possible.

SMMC employees at the block party.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smmc-celebrates-31-years-of-service