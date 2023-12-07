SMMC introduces its newest internal medicine specialist | THE DAILY HERALD

SMMC internal medicine specialist Dr. Sonja van Roeden.

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) recently announced the addition of a permanent internal medicine specialist, Dr. Sonja van Roeden, to its internal medicine team.

Dr. van Roeden received her training in the Netherlands at Diakonessenhuis Hospital and University Medical Centre in Utrecht. During her residency, she worked in a refugee camp in Greece, which solidified her passion for medicine and patient-centred care, according to a recent press release.

Dr. van Roeden’s specialisation is in internal medicine with a sub-specialisation in infectious diseases. “As an infectologist, I specialise in the treatment of patients with hepatitis B/C, tuberculosis, and HIV, but also post-operative infections, tropical diseases and infections in general. I also did my PhD in the treatment of chronic Q-fever, a disease that leads to infections of the heart and large vessels. While the treatment of HIV-positive patients is one of my passions, my day-to-day tasks as an infectologist encompass so much more,” she explained.

Transitioning from a large hospital in the Netherlands with more than 12,000 employees and 1,000 beds, Dr. van Roeden was eager to embrace the opportunity to work in a smaller hospital in St. Maarten, the release explained.

“Who would not want to move to St Maarten? It is paradise in the Caribbean! What a beautiful island to live on. I love travelling, and this is a wonderful opportunity for me to work here and enjoy the Caribbean life. So far, I am very impressed by both the nursing and medical staff and the excellent care SMMC provides to our patients. Everyone is devoted to delivering high-quality patient-centred care.”

When asked about her goals at SMMC, she said, “I hope that I can provide the best possible care for all of my patients in good cooperation with my colleagues at SMMC and the general practitioners who do excellent work on the island. In addition to my typical internal medicine cases, I am very passionate about HIV care and I hope that I can help HIV-positive patients in the Dutch Caribbean region to receive the necessary care.”

She said that, unfortunately, there is still a taboo surrounding HIV despite it being a very common, globally widespread and well-treatable disease. “I have found that patients are often scared to get tested and seek medical attention. HIV is treatable and patients on treatment can live a long and healthy life. I hope that we can diminish the taboo and burden of disease and that all patients feel safe and comfortable enough to get tested and treated accordingly.”

Patients who wish to make an appointment at the Internal Medicine Department can do so by calling (721) 543-1111 ext 1300 Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Insured patients are required to have a referral letter from their house doctor.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smmc-introduces-its-newest-internal-medicine-specialist