SMMC opens new vascular lab for specialised patient care | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Visiting vascular sonographer Michel Pin Jin, vascular surgeon Dr. Evert Kesoemoarso, Outpatient Supervisor Jacqueline Berkel, and technicians Gavin Cossiah and Marvin Schaak.

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) opened a new vascular lab on Monday, September 4, which will allow the hospital to provide more in-depth vascular care to patients with health conditions related to their blood vessels.

The lab will be managed by Dr. Evert Kesoemoarso, one of SMMC’s permanent general surgeons who is sub-specialised in vascular surgery, and staffed by technicians Gavin Cossiah and Marvin Schaak.

The vascular lab is equipped to perform a number of non-invasive diagnostic tests such as Doppler, duplex, and ankle/brachial indices (ABI), among others. These tests are designed to assist in the treatment of patients with health conditions such as aneurysms, carotid artery disease, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), atherosclerosis, varicose veins, spider veins, and others that require specialised treatment.

Patients must first have an initial consultation with the vascular surgeon before diagnostic tests are performed. Appointments can be made by calling 721-543-1111 or 910 extension 1313. As with all SMMC consultations, SZV-insured patients and privately-insured patients are required to provide a valid referral letter.

SMMC Medical Director and general surgeon Dr. Felix Holiday expressed his pride in the new facility, saying, “We are proud of this achievement that allows us to continue our mission of providing high-quality, patient-centred, close-to-home care to our valued patients in an effort to improve the health and well-being of the people of St. Maarten and the surrounding islands.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smmc-opens-new-vascular-lab-for-specialised-patient-care