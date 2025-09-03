SMMC received 90 complaints, seven violent incidents in 2024 | THE DAILY HERALD

~8.42 out of 10 patient satisfaction rating~

CAY HILL–The St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) received 90 complaints in 2024, up from 64 in 2023, including seven medical liability claims, according to its 2024 Annual Report.

The most prevalent categories of complaints were waiting times, with 29 submitted, and communication or customer service, with 26 complaints.

The Ophthalmology Department saw a notable increase in waiting time complaints, totalling 26, which the hospital attributed to understaffing and an increase in patients with complex conditions. To address the issue, the department recruited additional staff and added clinic days on Saturdays. The Emergency Room accounted for the second highest number of complaints, with 11, mainly related to waiting times and customer service. SMMC introduced the 5-Star Customer Service training to empower staff with positive interaction techniques to reduce the likelihood of future complaints.

In addition, seven violent incidents were reported and investigated in line with SMMC’s policy on managing aggression and violence. The hospital continues to encourage patients and visitors to use official complaint channels so that their concerns can be addressed both structurally and on a case-by-case basis. Despite the rise in complaints, the hospital maintained a patient satisfaction rating of 8.42 out of 10 throughout 2024, with outpatient survey responses increasing by 48 per cent compared to 2023, totalling 1,464 responses collected via service desk hosts, QR-code cards, hospital kiosks, telephone, and email. Patients were most dissatisfied with waiting times and access, and areas for improvement were identified in privacy and facility cleanliness.

SMMC said in the report that it is committed to providing high-quality, patient-centred care and is actively embedding Joint Commission International standards into all hospital processes. Its Quality and Safety Programme is built around four key pillars: document management, incident management, audit management, and risk management, and includes activities such as policy management, monitoring quality indicators, overseeing hospital committees, implementing clinical guidelines, sustaining patient safety goals, promoting a safety culture, and gathering patient feedback through the Patient Satisfaction Survey and Patient Family Panel.

During 2024, the Quality and Safety Department continued to prioritize these activities, achieving significant progress including the implementation of Zenya, a web-based document management system that supports policy management and brings the hospital closer to audit readiness. In preparation for accreditation, SMMC is aligning with 280 JCI standards, of which 160 documents are required in the form of policies, procedures, or programmes. Of these, 81 have been developed and published, 43 are in development or require updates, 26 have yet to be created, and 10 are not applicable to current services. Several policies and procedures for improving the safety of high-alert medications were also developed at the end of the year. Tracer tools have been created to monitor compliance with International Patient Safety Goals, such as hand hygiene and patient identification, in preparation for future audits.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smmc-received-90-complaints-seven-violent-incidents-in-2024